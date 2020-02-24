Menu

Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockade returns to Port of Vancouver in violation of injunction

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 6:51 pm
Demonstrators blocked the entrance to the Port of Vancouver at Hastings Street and Clark Drive again on Monday, in violation of a court injunction. .
Demonstrators blocked the entrance to the Port of Vancouver at Hastings Street and Clark Drive again on Monday, in violation of a court injunction. . Global News

About 100 people occupied a key intersection in Vancouver’s East Side Monday afternoon, renewing a blockade to one of the Port of Vancouver’s main entrances.

Demonstrators acted in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in their battle over a natural gas pipeline and the Tyendinaga Mohawk people who were arrested earlier Monday at a rail blockade in Ontario.

READ MORE: OPP arrest multiple protesters at Tyendinaga Mohawk rail blockade

“We are back at the port because we know the only language these people understand is the language of money and capital. So we will communicate in the language that they understand at the Port of Vancouver,” a protest organizer told the assembled crowd through a megaphone.

Day of protests in Kahnawake after arrests in eastern Ontario

“We are standing here defying the injunction, which means legally that when the police tell us to leave, if we don’t leave it could be an arrestable situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police arrested more than 40 people at the same intersection on Feb. 10 after protesters blocked the port entrance, prompting the port to get a court injunction.

Vancouver police said they were monitoring the situation and that access to the port remains open at two other points.

“Each protest is unique and dealt with individually, decisions on how the VPD deal with each situation is made by our very experienced public safety commanders taking in public safety as our main concern,” said spokesperson Aaron Roed in an email.

READ MORE: Anti-pipeline protesters block traffic in major East Vancouver intersections

The protests and blockades are in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and in opposition to RCMP and Coastal GasLink presence in Wet’suwet’en territory.

It follows tough talk from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday when he demanded that blockades that have paralyzed rail traffic in some parts of the country come down.

Wet’suwet’en supporters in Toronto vow to respond to blockade arrests

Trudeau met with his cabinet incident-response group on the issue on Monday morning. The group discussed possible solutions to the blockades and their ongoing economic impact.

READ MORE: Port of Vancouver faces ‘backlog’ with more than 40 ships at anchor amid protests, blockades

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief Na’Moks said all five hereditary clan chiefs are expected to meet in northern B.C. on Monday to plan their next steps and talks with the
RCMP could resume on Thursday at the earliest.

Story continues below advertisement

It remains unclear when the chiefs could meet with provincial or federal ministers to look for a solution to the impasse.

The pipeline company has signed agreements with all 20 elected Indigenous councils along its route, but hereditary chiefs who claim sole authority over unceded, traditional territory are steadfastly opposed to the project.

With files from the Canadian Press

ProtestWet'suwet'enCoastal GasLinkBlockadePort Of VancouverWet’suwet’en disputePort Blockadesolidarity blockadevancouver port blockadeWet'suwet'en Solidarity Blockade
