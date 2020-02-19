Climate group staging anti-pipeline protest in East Vancouver Wednesday evening

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters targeting both the Coastal GasLink pipeline and Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion have set their sights on rush-hour traffic in East Vancouver on Wednesday.

Climate Convergence Vancouver has scheduled a rally for Commercial Drive and Broadway at 5 p.m.

“Join us as we continue to mobilize against these two Indigenous rights and climate-killing pipeline mega-projects,” state organizers in a social media post for the event.

Organizers say the event will be in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline through their traditional territory, and are calling for the RCMP to withdraw officers from the area.

The group says it is also unhappy with the Federal Court of Appeal’s recent decision to dismiss an Indigenous-led legal challenge of the Trans Mountain expansion project.

“The Federal and B.C. provincial governments continue to insist that a new dirty Tar Sands and hydraulically fractured ‘natural gas’ pipelines are in our interests,” says Climate Convergence Vancouver.

“As global warming and its associated extreme weather events continue to wreak havoc in Canada and around the world – prolonging the extreme pollution of Tar Sands oil and ‘fracked’ natural gas production is a recipe for climate disaster.”

Trans Mountain, which was purchased by the federal government in 2018 to ensure the project expansion’s completion, said last week the cost to finish the job has now ballooned from $7.4 billion to $12.6 billion.

Opponents argue that completing the two projects will make it impossible for Canada to reach its emissions reduction commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 2018 report says emissions must be cut by 45 per cent from 2010 levels by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 in order to avoid severe climate change impacts.

Wednesday’s rally comes as protests in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have spread nationally, with road and rail blockades starting to have measurable economic impacts.

The Indigenous relations ministers from B.C. and Canada have offered to meet with the chiefs, but the Wet’suwet’en leaders say they won’t agree to the sit down until the RCMP is removed from their territory.

Mounties have maintained a presence on the Morice West Forest Service Road since enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction earlier this month ensuring Coastal GasLink crews could access a worksite in the remote northern B.C. area.