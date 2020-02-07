Trans Mountain pipeline expansion now estimated to cost $12.6B, finish in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The estimated cost of completing the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has ballooned from an initial estimate of $7.4 billion to $12.6 billion, the company said Friday.

President and CEO Ian Anderson confirmed the new cost in a conference that also delivered an update on the project’s construction.

The new figure includes $8.4 billion in construction costs and additional $1.7 billion in financial carrying costs. The company is also recommending an additional $600-million contingency fund “for cost impacts beyond the control of Trans Mountain.”

Anderson said the additional costs were the result of the pipeline expansion being “a different project” when the last formal cost estimate was made in 2017, under its previous ownership.

“The cost increase has really come about through two primary drivers, one being the starting and stopping of construction, the cost of delays, the carrying cost, the additional regulatory and legal processes,” he said.

“And the other being the many project changes and enhancements and market conditions that we face, with the project here now in 2020, versus the one that was thought to be our project back in 2017.”

The company has already spent $2.5 billion on the project, which has included the cost of delays and additional regulatory processes.

Despite the increase in cost, the company says it is still confident the pipeline will be a profitable.

Anderson said he expects the expanded project’s gross earnings in the first year of operation to exceed $1.5 billion, and grow annually.

News of the increased project cost drew immediate fire from project opponents.

“Canada’s largest fossil fuel subsidy just got way more expensive,” said Peter McCartney, with the Wilderness Committee.

“How much do costs need to skyrocket for Trans Mountain before Prime Minister Trudeau admits Big Oil is extorting the public and cuts our losses?”

The company says it has a much clearer construction and completion timeline.

Anderson said the company now anticipates completing the project by 2022, with construction started on all parts of the line by the end of 2020.

“I’ve got a high degree of confidence we can deliver on the schedule,” said Anderson.

He said work is already underway in both Alberta and the Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, B.C., with more than 2,900 workers currently employed.

Opponents have attacked the greenhouse gas emission and oil spill risks of the pipeline project but they’ve also charged it will be a money-loser with unproved markets in Asia that could fail financially and leave the public holding the bag.

Anderson says the company is recommending that Ottawa, as owner and lender, set aside a further $600 million reserve for cost impacts beyond the control of Trans Mountain.

Opponents of the pipeline expansion have vowed to do whatever it takes to stop the project despite losing a legal challenge before the Federal Court of Appeal earlier this week.

The four First Nations who lost the court challenge on Tuesday have 60 days to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. The expansion project would triple the capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and a shipping terminal in Burnaby, B.C.

-With files from the Canadian Press