Protests at Port of Vancouver, B.C. legislature continue amid reports of New Hazeton arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Protests in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs continue to block traffic in East Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

Demonstrators at the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive say they are supporting the hereditary chiefs in their battle over the Coastal GasLink LNG pipeline and the Tyendinaga Mohawk people who were arrested Monday at a rail blockade in Ontario.

READ MORE: Solidarity rail blockade launched in Hamilton after OPP arrests in Tyendinaga

“We’re blocking one of the entrances to the Port of Vancouver,” organizer Natalie Knight said.

“It’s significant because it’s an economic disruption and we recognize that the government tends to only understand the language of money, so disrupting capital and the flow of goods is a language that they will understand.”

2:27 A new wave of blockades spring up in B.C. A new wave of blockades spring up in B.C.

Alleyways and side roads in the area have been busy as commuters try to find alternate routes.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police say they will be monitoring the protest and will provide updates on traffic disruptions via social media.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and our response will be appropriate and proportionate to the activities observed that jeopardize public safety and negatively impact those who live, work, and visit the area,” Sgt. Aaron Roed said in a statement.

2:32 COVID-19 outbreak and blockades impacting B.C. economy COVID-19 outbreak and blockades impacting B.C. economy

Roed went on to say Vancouver police have been in contact with the Port of Vancouver and the injunction granted to the port two weeks ago is still valid.

“Officers have spoken with the protesters who have been made aware of the injunction, officers have been engaged in discussions with organizers to help facilitate the safety of protesters, the public and the police.”

READ MORE: Protests swell across Canada after police clear rail blockade in Tyendinaga

Port of Vancouver spokesperson Danielle Jang confirmed they are having discussions with Vancouver police.

“The disruptions to port operations over the past few weeks have had a significant impact on Canadians across the country, who rely on the businesses that import and export goods through the port for employment and for the products that support each of us every day,” Jang said.

“While we respect the right to a peaceful protest, the port authority has a federal responsibility to ensure the safe and efficient movement of Canada’s trade through the port.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Blockades spring up in B.C. as police take others down in Ontario Blockades spring up in B.C. as police take others down in Ontario

In Victoria, protesters continue to block an entrance to the B.C. legislature.

A court injunction is in place preventing anyone from blocking access to the legislature building.

However, protesters believe they are not in violation of the injunction as the entrance they are blocking is not used for day-to-day legislature business, and is reserved for the lieutenant-governor.

On Monday, protesters forced the cancellation of afternoon West Coast Express service by occupying rail lines in Maple Ridge. The group calling themselves the Red Braid Alliance has moved on and are blocking the CN Rail line in Abbotsford. About 20 people are standing near the intersection of Sumas Way and Vye Road.

In northern B.C., members of the Gitxsan Nation resurrected a blockade near New Hazelton, disrupting CN rail service.

Video posted on social media by supporters of the Gitxsan shows protesters blocking Highway 16 near New Hazelton after their rail blockade was taken down once again. They claim a number of people were arrested, some of them possibly chiefs themselves.