Canada

End of Tyendinaga Mohawk rail blockade clears way for train service to resume

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2020 6:06 am
Police dismantle Ontario rail blockade, arrest protesters
WATCH: Police dismantle Ontario rail blockade, arrest protesters

A police operation that saw officers descend on a rail blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in central Ontario and arrest several protesters has cleared the way for train service to resume.

READ MORE: Solidarity rail blockade launched in Hamilton after OPP arrests in Tyendinaga

Ontario Provincial Police say officers moved in Monday morning after efforts to negotiate a peaceful resolution were exhausted and a midnight deadline to clear the blockade, which has brought freight and passenger rail traffic in much of Eastern Canada to a virtual standstill, was ignored.

Reaction from the Mohawk community after police raid Tyendinaga Mohawk rail blockade
Reaction from the Mohawk community after police raid Tyendinaga Mohawk rail blockade

Politicians hailed the police raid but the use of force angered Indigenous leaders, community members and advocacy groups who had hoped for a peaceful resolution.

The protesters had set up the blockade in support of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation, who oppose the development of a natural gas pipeline project that crosses their traditional territory in northwestern British Columbia.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: OPP arrest multiple protesters at Tyendinaga Mohawk rail blockade

CN issued a brief statement Monday saying the company was please the “illegal blockade” had come to an end, but offered no indication when service would resume.

Via Rail announced its route between Montreal and Halifax will resume service on Friday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Wet'suwet'enVIA RailWet'suwet'en protestsPipeline ProtestsTyendinagaVIA Rail cancellationsLNG pipeline protestVIA rail serviceTyendinaga mohawk blockade
