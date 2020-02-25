Wet’suwet’en solidarity rail blockade setup in Toronto, Milton GO train service suspended

Protesters have setup a rail blockade in Toronto’s west end in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en, forcing a suspension on the Milton GO Transit train line.
On the Toronto Wet’suwet’en Solidarity Facebook page, protest organizers said the rail tracks behind Lambton Arena — near Scarlett Road and Dundas Street West — were being blocked in support of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation, who oppose the construction of a massive natural gas pipeline on their territory in B.C. and protesters in Tyendinaga.
Metrolinx, the parent company of GO Transit, said a service suspension was in effect on the Milton line.
There were reports of protesters on the tracks near Guildwood GO station on the Lakeshore East line. However, GO Transit said the disruption cleared and trains were resuming.
The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say the pipeline cannot proceed without their consent, despite the fact Coastal GasLink has received support from a number of other elected band councils along the 670-kilometre pipeline.
The Facebook post also said the blockade was being held in support of the Tyendinaga community. After a nearly three-week-long blockade, Ontario Provincial Police enforced a court injunction on Monday and arrested 10 people.
Solidarity blockades and protests have since developed in different parts of Canada, including in Hamilton and Caledonia.
More to come.
COMMENTS