Train service remains cancelled on Candiac line as blockade in Kahnawake continues

Trains on a commuter rail line between Montreal and the south shore remain at a halt Monday as a blockade in Kahnawake stretches into its third week.

Exo, the regional train authority, said that the service interruption is until “further notice” on the Candiac line as the protest in support with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in British Columbia continues.

Protesters in Kahnawake have told Global News they intend to stay until the situation is resolved and they planned to stay as long as it takes in order to protect the land and future generations.

The Mont-Saint-Hilaire train line, however, is resuming service early Monday morning after demonstrators dismantled their blockade in Saint-Lambert, south of Montreal, late last week.

The barricade came down after the group was served with an injunction from Canadian National Railway and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an end to blockades across Canada amid stalled attempts at negotiation.

The nationwide protests began in early February as the hereditary chiefs protest the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through their territory. However, elected band councils for that and 20 other First Nation communities along the route support the project.

Tensions quickly escalated after the RCMP enforced a court injunction to give workers unobstructed access to a worksite for the pipeline and arrested activists blocking the area.

The dispute has sparked protests in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and other locations in B.C. for weeks.

The blockades have forced train stoppages for Via Rail, CN Rail and commuter trains in Montreal. While some across Canada remain obstructed, service has resumed on others.

