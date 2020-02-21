Trudeau says Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockades ‘need to come down now’

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the time has come to end the Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockades that have shut down railroads across the country for two weeks.

His comments to reporters marked a hardening of tone and come as pressure mounts on the government to act to end the blockades and as even Liberal caucus members have begun to use language in recent days suggesting the patience the government has asked Canadians for is wearing thin.

“Every attempt at dialogue has been made but discussions have not been productive. We cannot have dialogue when only one party is coming to the table,” said Trudeau in a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa.

“The fact remains: the barricades must now come down. The injunctions must be obeyed and the law must be upheld.

“Let me be clear, our resolve to pursue the reconciliation agenda with Indigenous people is as strong as ever.”

Several hereditary chiefs from the Wet’suwet’en Nation in B.C. oppose the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline set to be built through the land they claim as their traditional territory. But the elected band councils for that and 20 other First Nations communities along the route support the project.

The result has been tension over which group speaks for the interests of the community.

Those tensions escalated after RCMP enforced a court injunction last month that let them begin removing activists from a blockade set up on the pipeline route.

The arrests sparked nationwide protests and blockades that have intermittently shut down border crossings, railroad lines and service, barred access to government buildings, and prompted provincial leaders to warn about looming shortages of essentials like propane.

Trudeau said the federal government continues to believe that dialogue is the best solution and will continue to be available to speak with Indigenous leaders.

“That is what we have done,” he said.

“But we cannot continue to watch Canadians suffer.” Tweet This

More than 1,000 rail workers have been laid off by Via Rail and CN Rail as a result of the blockades, which forced the companies to shut down the majority of their rail service — both passenger and freight — across the country.

And while the RCMP in B.C. have agreed to a demand by some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to the project for the force to leave the site of the barricades it has erected on the pipeline route, Trudeau said the efforts of the government and police are not yielding any results.

He said the responsibility now lies with Indigenous leaders and with police.

“The intervention in the case of the Tyendinaga blockade is the responsibility of the Ontario Provincial Police,” he said.

“We continue to be hopeful that the leadership within these Indigenous communities will find a way to bring down these barricades peacefully, but as a federal government we have exhausted our capacity to engage in a positive, substantive, active way.”

Trudeau was also asked by reporters what message he was sending to police forces across the country, which have so far declined to take any action to remove the barricades even as warnings have grown about the risk of supply shortages and damage to commercial supply chains.

In particular, he was pressed on whether he was effectively encouraging the police to intervene imminently.

“My message is to everyone in Canada. My message is that injunctions must be obeyed. Barricades must come down. But we must look to see this happen peacefully,” he said.

“The responsibility of law enforcement in this country is to keep the peace and ensure that laws are enforced and we need to enforce those laws. How they do that, when they do that, is part of their professionalism.”

Since the start of the blockades more than two weeks ago, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has been calling for the government to direct the RCMP to intervene and remove them.

However, while the public safety minister can issue broad directives to the force, operational and daily matters remain under the purview of the RCMP commissioner.

Over recent days, though, it hasn’t just been Conservative critics and business groups saying something needs to change.

Liberal MPs Joel Lightbound and Chris Bittle have both spoken over the last two days about the limits of dialogue in resolving the situation.

“We’re doing what we can. It’s up to law enforcement to do their job but we’re moving forward on our side through negotiation, through dialogue. We’re asking Canadians for their patience,” Bittle told reporters prior to Trudeau’s remarks on Friday.

“There’s a limit to that dialogue but we’ll do what we can and we trust the RCMP to do their job.”

Leaders from the Tyendinaga Mohawk Nation, which has been blockading the railroad track near Belleville, Ont., that first forced the Via Rail and CN Rail shutdown, are set to hold a press conference shortly.

