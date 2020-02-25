Menu

Driver in Yarmouth, N.S. seriously injured after vehicle fails to stop at stop sign: RCMP

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 12:30 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to a serious two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 103 and Mood Road.

Police said they responded to the collision shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, saying that charges are pending against the driver who failed to stop at the stop sign.

RCMP said initial investigation determined one driver who was travelling north on Mood Rd. failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 103 and collided with a vehicle travelling westbound on the highway.

The driver of the vehicle that was on the highway sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital via LifeFlight, according to authorities.

Police said the driver of the vehicle on Mood Road was transported to local hospital for what are believed to be minor injuries.

Traffic on Highway 103 was slowed for a short period of time while emergency vehicles were on scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

