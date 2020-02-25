Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Possible coronavirus vaccine by U.S. drugmaker ready for testing

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 25, 2020 11:43 am
Canadian labs among global scientists at work on coronavirus vaccine
WATCH: Canadian labs among global scientists at work on coronavirus vaccine

Drugmaker Moderna has shipped its first batch of a possible coronavirus vaccine for humans to government researchers for testing.

Shares of the biotech company soared early Tuesday, a day after the company said it sent vials to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early-stage testing in the United States.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says U.S. has coronavirus threat ‘well under control’

More than 80,000 people have been infected globally from the viral outbreak that began late last year in China. A total of 35 cases have been reported in the United States.

More than 2,600 people have died from the virus in mainland China, including one U.S. citizen.

U.S. health official says COVID-19 vaccine should not be done in less than a year
U.S. health official says COVID-19 vaccine should not be done in less than a year

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. jumped nearly 16%, or $2.92, to $21.51 in premarket trading.

Story continues below advertisement

The stock started trading in late 2018 and set an all-time high price of $29.79 last April, according to FactSet.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19what is coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus symptomsCOVIDcoronavirus updateCoronavirus Vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus update canadahow to prepare for coronavirusmodernamoderna coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.