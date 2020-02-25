Driver dead, 3 others injured after 2-car collision near Cornwall, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One driver died and another was critically injured after two vehicles crashed just north of Cornwall, Ont., on Monday afternoon, provincial police say.

The injured driver was taken to hospital, along with two passengers who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to OPP.

READ MORE: Ottawa police trying to ID alleged robber who pulled knife on liquor store staff

In a news release late Monday afternoon, provincial police said their investigation of the crash so far suggests that a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 138 collided with a southbound car just after 3:35 p.m., between Wheeler Road and Myers Road in South Stormont Township.

The driver of the northbound car was pronounced dead on scene and the driver of the southbound car was taken to hospital in critical condition, OPP said.

The two hurt passengers were also in the southbound vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

A section of Highway 138 was closed to traffic immediately after the collision.

Officers from the OPP’s Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment are investigating the crash with help from provincial traffic collision investigators, according to the news release.

Police urge anyone with information about the crash to contact 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:25 OPP dismantle blockade in Tyendinaga and make 10 arrests OPP dismantle blockade in Tyendinaga and make 10 arrests