Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver dead, 3 others injured after 2-car collision near Cornwall, Ont.

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 10:20 am
Updated February 25, 2020 10:22 am
OPP in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry say one driver died, another driver was critically injured and two passengers were seriously injured in a crash north of Cornwall on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
OPP in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry say one driver died, another driver was critically injured and two passengers were seriously injured in a crash north of Cornwall on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

One driver died and another was critically injured after two vehicles crashed just north of Cornwall, Ont., on Monday afternoon, provincial police say.

The injured driver was taken to hospital, along with two passengers who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to OPP.

READ MORE: Ottawa police trying to ID alleged robber who pulled knife on liquor store staff

In a news release late Monday afternoon, provincial police said their investigation of the crash so far suggests that a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 138 collided with a southbound car just after 3:35 p.m., between Wheeler Road and Myers Road in South Stormont Township.

The driver of the northbound car was pronounced dead on scene and the driver of the southbound car was taken to hospital in critical condition, OPP said.

The two hurt passengers were also in the southbound vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 Kingston men arrested for separate road rage incidents at same intersection, police say

A section of Highway 138 was closed to traffic immediately after the collision.

Officers from the OPP’s Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment are investigating the crash with help from provincial traffic collision investigators, according to the news release.

Police urge anyone with information about the crash to contact 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP dismantle blockade in Tyendinaga and make 10 arrests
OPP dismantle blockade in Tyendinaga and make 10 arrests
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceOttawa newsOttawa trafficCornwall newsSouth stormont TownshipCornwall trafficfatal crash near Cornwallfatal crash on Highway 138South Stormont newsSouth Stormont trafficStormont Dundas and Glengarry OPP
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.