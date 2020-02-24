Ottawa police trying to ID alleged robber who pulled knife on liquor store staff

Local police are trying to identify an alleged robber who they say pulled a knife on store employees who tried to stop him from stealing a bottle of alcohol earlier this month in downtown Ottawa.
Robbery investigators say a man entered a store on the 400 block of Bank Street alone at around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.
According to police, the man hid a bottle of alcohol on himself and tried to leave the store. A struggle broke out when staff approached him and the man pulled out a knife.
The staff who confronted him backed off and the man fled on a bike, police said. A spokesperson for the police service couldn’t confirm the value of the bottle that was stolen.
Investigators described their suspect as a 25- to 35-year old man, standing about five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds.
At the time of the alleged robbery, the man was wearing black shoes, blue jeans, a black winter jacket and a black backpack. He also sported reading glasses and a grey toque, according to police.
Investigators urge anyone with information that could help their case to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5116 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.
