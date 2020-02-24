Ottawa police trying to ID alleged robber who pulled knife on liquor store staff

Send this page to someone via email

Local police are trying to identify an alleged robber who they say pulled a knife on store employees who tried to stop him from stealing a bottle of alcohol earlier this month in downtown Ottawa.

Robbery investigators say a man entered a store on the 400 block of Bank Street alone at around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.

READ MORE: OPP arrest multiple protesters at Tyendinaga Mohawk rail blockade

According to police, the man hid a bottle of alcohol on himself and tried to leave the store. A struggle broke out when staff approached him and the man pulled out a knife.

The staff who confronted him backed off and the man fled on a bike, police said. A spokesperson for the police service couldn’t confirm the value of the bottle that was stolen.

Suspect to identify in Bank Street commercial robbery https://t.co/8uikY8bYsH #ottnews Suspect à identifier à la suite d’un vol à main armée dans un commerce du la rue Bank https://t.co/kdO8RxMzRe #ottnouvelles pic.twitter.com/yMBklvxVC1 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators described their suspect as a 25- to 35-year old man, standing about five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds.

READ MORE: Entire Rideau Canal Skateway temporarily closed

At the time of the alleged robbery, the man was wearing black shoes, blue jeans, a black winter jacket and a black backpack. He also sported reading glasses and a grey toque, according to police.

Investigators urge anyone with information that could help their case to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5116 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

1:20 Video shows scene of fatal Ottawa shooting Video shows scene of fatal Ottawa shooting