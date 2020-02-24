Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police trying to ID alleged robber who pulled knife on liquor store staff

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 1:01 pm
Updated February 24, 2020 1:10 pm
Ottawa police are asking the public to help them identify the man in this photo. Investigators claim the man pulled a knife on store employees who tried to stop him from stealing a bottle of alcohol in downtown Ottawa on Feb. 9, 2020.
Ottawa police are asking the public to help them identify the man in this photo. Investigators claim the man pulled a knife on store employees who tried to stop him from stealing a bottle of alcohol in downtown Ottawa on Feb. 9, 2020. Ottawa police handout

Local police are trying to identify an alleged robber who they say pulled a knife on store employees who tried to stop him from stealing a bottle of alcohol earlier this month in downtown Ottawa.

Robbery investigators say a man entered a store on the 400 block of Bank Street alone at around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.

READ MORE: OPP arrest multiple protesters at Tyendinaga Mohawk rail blockade

According to police, the man hid a bottle of alcohol on himself and tried to leave the store. A struggle broke out when staff approached him and the man pulled out a knife.

The staff who confronted him backed off and the man fled on a bike, police said. A spokesperson for the police service couldn’t confirm the value of the bottle that was stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators described their suspect as a 25- to 35-year old man, standing about five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds.

READ MORE: Entire Rideau Canal Skateway temporarily closed

At the time of the alleged robbery, the man was wearing black shoes, blue jeans, a black winter jacket and a black backpack. He also sported reading glasses and a grey toque, according to police.

Investigators urge anyone with information that could help their case to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5116 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Video shows scene of fatal Ottawa shooting
Video shows scene of fatal Ottawa shooting
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa newsOttawa PoliceCrime StoppersOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimelcboOttawa robberyOttawa police seek suspectrobbery in OttawaLCBO robberyOttawa police seek robber
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.