Crime

2 Kingston men arrested for separate road rage incidents at same intersection: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 3:23 pm
Kingston police arrested two men who they say both assaulted other drivers in separate road rage incidents.
Two men were arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting other drivers in separate road rage incidents at the same location, according to Kingston police.

The first occurred Feb. 14, when a driver going north on Division Street near Elliot Avenue noticed someone driving “erratically” behind him, police say.

READ MORE: Man punched in the face through open window in alleged Kingston road rage incident

The erratic driver was reportedly swerving from side to side behind the victim and was tailgating him, a police news release said.

The driver motioned out of the window, wanting to ask the other driver what the issue was, and then police say the erratic driver swerved around the him, almost hitting him and then slammed on his brakes to block him.

The accused man then got out of his vehicle and allegedly punched the first driver twice in the face through the open window.

Police say the accused also aggressively twisted the man’s wrist, causing an injury, and tore the chain off of the driver’s neck.

The accused moved away from the vehicle back towards his own, at which time the man exited his own vehicle to take a picture of the accused’s licence plate. Police say the accused assaulted the driver once again.

The incident was reported. After police say they made multiple attempts to contact the man, he finally went to police headquarter Feb. 23, where he was arrested and charged with assault.

Quinte West woman arrested after road rage stabbing
The second incident took place Feb. 17, also on Division Street at Elliot Avenue.

A driver was going south on Division Street near John Counter Boulevard when he reported to police that a white SUV passed him in an aggressive fashion.

READ MORE: 1 man seriously injured, 2 arrested after assault in Kingston’s Hub district: police

The driver flashed his high beams at the SUV, which by that time had stopped at the Elliot Avenue intersection behind a bus.

The SUV driver then allegedly exited the vehicle and punched the driver twice in the face through an open window.

Kingston police say they have video evidence of the incident, showing the assault.

The SUV driver was also allegedly caught on video passing the city bus and almost striking a vehicle coming northbound.

The incident was reported and Kingston police arrested the 70-year-old SUV driver Feb. 22 at his north-end home. He was subsequently charged with assault and careless driving.

