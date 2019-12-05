Man punched in the face through open window in alleged Kingston road rage incident

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old Kingston man is facing assault and mischief charges following an alleged road rage incident.

Police say it happened on Sunday night on King Street.

Two vehicles were heading westbound when one passed the other and pulled in front of the second, police say, then slammed on the brakes, almost causing a collision.

The suspect got out his car and is alleged to have punched the windshield, while yelling at the victim.

Police say the punch caused damage to the windshield, but the victim was able to drive away.

Nevertheless, the aggressor then allegedly chased after the victim.

The same thing happened once more, but this time police say the accused punched the other driver through a partially open window before driving off.

The suspect wasn’t found until early Thursday morning.