1 man seriously injured, 1 in custody after ‘major incident’ in Kingston’s Hub district: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Kingston police say one man is in custody after a “major incident” left another man seriously injured.

Police were called to the Hub area just before 3 a.m. Friday to respond to a reported fight.

Sgt. Nadine Legare said police are not releasing much information at this time since investigators are still piecing together what happened.

Legare said, however, that a 21-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries following an altercation in the Hub.

A 28-year-old is currently in custody, but there is no word on any charges as of Friday morning.

Princess Street was closed between Division and Barrie streets following a reported fight that left one man in serious condition. Dominic Owens

Kingston police’s major crimes unit is investigating the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Princess Street was closed at Division Street following the altercation but opened once again around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

More to come.