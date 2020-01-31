Menu

Crime

1 man seriously injured, 1 in custody after ‘major incident’ in Kingston’s Hub district: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 9:56 am
Kingston police have arrested a 28-year-old man following a "major incident" that left a 21-year-old man seriously injured in the city's downtown Hub area.
Dominic Owens

Kingston police say one man is in custody after a “major incident” left another man seriously injured.

Police were called to the Hub area just before 3 a.m. Friday to respond to a reported fight.

Sgt. Nadine Legare said police are not releasing much information at this time since investigators are still piecing together what happened.

Legare said, however, that a 21-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries following an altercation in the Hub.

A 28-year-old is currently in custody, but there is no word on any charges as of Friday morning.

Princess Street was closed between Division and Barrie streets following a reported fight that left one man in serious condition.
Dominic Owens

Kingston police’s major crimes unit is investigating the incident.

Princess Street was closed at Division Street following the altercation but opened once again around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

More to come.

