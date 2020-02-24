Boy, 7, dies in Garden Hill First Nation house fire, Island Lake RCMP investigating

A seven-year-old boy is dead following an early-morning house fire in Garden Hill First Nation.
Emergency crews were called to the fire in a home on the First Nation, 475 northeast of Winnipeg, around 5 a.m. Friday.
Police say an adult resident of the home first noticed the flames around 3 a.m. and started evacuating the home.
Three adults and four children were inside at the time of the fire, say police.
One child was unaccounted for after everyone else escaped the flames, and police say the body of a seven-year-old boy was found inside later in the day Friday.
The office of the fire commissioner is helping Island Lake RCMP investigate the fire.
