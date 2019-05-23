RCMP investigating multiple cases of child abuse at Garden Hill First Nation

The RCMP is looking into multiple cases of sexual and physical abuse of minors at Garden Hill First Nation in northeastern Manitoba.

Police said they’ll be sharing more information about the investigation Thursday afternoon.

Superintendent Michael Koppang, the officer in charge of the RCMP’s Major Crime Services, will be speaking at the press conference.

Representatives from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), and Garden Hill First Nation will also be in attendance.

RCMP said multiple children from the First Nation are believed to be victims.

