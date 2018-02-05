Manitoba teen sentenced in killing of 11-year-old Teresa Robinson

The teen who admitted to killing 11-year-old Teresa Robinson has been handed the maximum possible sentence.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was sentenced to 10 years in a Winnipeg court Monday.

Six years are to be served in prison, minus two years already served, plus another four under court supervision.

Robinson was found dead on Garden Hill First Nation May 11, 2014.

She had been missing for six days before her body was found in the woods. At first some community members believed the girl had been mauled to death by a bear.

RCMP officers later concluded she was the victim of foul play.

In 2016 officers gathered DNA samples from men aged 15 to 66 on a voluntary basis.

A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with first -degree murder a few months later.