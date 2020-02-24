$250K up for grabs in hopes of drastically reducing Edmonton liquor store robberies

Send this page to someone via email

With liquor store robberies on the rise in the city, the Edmonton Police Foundation and Alcanna have teamed up in hopes of finding a solution that will lead to a drastic reduction in the crime.

On Monday, Alcanna — Canada’s largest private sector liquor retailer — announced a new $500,000 grant, half of which will be used as “prize money” for any entrepreneur who produces solutions that drastically reduce liquor store thefts. The remaining $250,000 will be used for administration and commercialization of the potential solution.

The grant is available through the new Community Solutions Accelerator, which will seek proposals from entrepreneurs around the world. Submissions will then be shortlisted by a committee organized by the CSA and Alcanna.

The successful candidate will have access to CSA integrated data, hardware and artificial intelligence, according to the EPF and Alcanna.

“This is an exciting opportunity, which we believe holds incredible potential for resolving an extremely complex issue that impacts our cities and society on so many levels,” said Ashif Mawji, chair of the EPF, which is spearheading the CSA.

From 2018 to 2019, Edmonton saw a 300 per cent increase in the number of liquor store robberies, according to the Alberta Liquor Store Association.

Last September, Alcanna — which owns Liquor Depot — told Global News some of its stores were targeted six or seven times in the same day.

The suspects will change clothes or face coverings and go to several stores within a small radius, the company said.

The CEO of Alcanna said his company has been working closely with the Edmonton Police Service for nearly two years on the “epidemic” of liquor store robberies and thefts.

“In co-operation with EPS, we have tried various approaches to get these robberies and thefts under control, but with minimal success to date,” James Burns said in a news release Monday.

“The risks to the safety of our employees and customers means we must try everything we can to find a creative resolution.”

This is the first “challenge” to be launched under the new CSA, which was announced last week. The CSA uses amalgamated data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to combat crime.

The EPF will launch its challenge online this week to put the call out for applications. The goal is to have a shortlist of applications in place for field testing in April. Phase 2 of the project will see those ideas implemented in the field for 90-day trials in mid-May.

The CSA selection committee expects to announce the successful submission in August.