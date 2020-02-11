Edmonton police use data, artificial intelligence to combat crime

The Edmonton Police Service has launched a new initiative it says will use amalgamated data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to combat crime in the city.

The Community Solutions Accelerator — believed to be the first of its kind in North America — will focus on the interconnected challenges affecting Edmonton such as crime, addictions, homelessness and mental health.

“Some elements of community policing will never change, but resources are limited, so we need to find new ways to respond to the problems that continue to impact our citizens, strain our healthcare services and overflow our criminal justice system,” Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said in a media release Tuesday morning.

“We cannot continue to do things the same way and expect a different outcome. We need to think differently, act differently and take some risks if we want to see real results for the vulnerable people in the community.”

The EPS said the CSA is a “ground-breaking new approach” to public safety that will use data from a number of sources as a “roadmap for change.” Police believe the solutions will not only benefit the safety and well-being of Edmontonians, but also be applied to other communities facing similar challenges.

“We cannot solve anything in isolation. The Community Solutions Accelerator is driven entirely by the collaboration of our various communities and the data that is available,” McFee said.

“This is our opportunity to make a quantum leap in policing, and to take community safety and wellness into the next century.”

The EPS is working with the Edmonton Police Foundation and several corporate partners to attract talent and technology partners to bring the CSA to fruition. Corporate partners will contribute resources such as funding, lab space, IT infrastructure, technical supports and research expertise.

“The CSA is an exciting venture with a lot of promise because it utilizes a very creative and different way of looking at problems that has yielded significant advances in other industries,” said Ashif Mawji, chair of the Edmonton Police Foundation.

“This is expected to provide numerous opportunities for commercial development and employment as well.”

The EPS said the CSA will be evaluated on how well it mitigates harm to individuals and reduces criminal activity.

