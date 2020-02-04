Historic sexual assault now included in Edmonton police online crime reporting

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is expanding its online crime reporting tool to include historic sexual assault.

That means victims can now file a report through a secure online form for assaults that have occurred more than seven days earlier.

Once an online report is submitted, the person who filed it will be given a temporary police report number. Once it’s reviewed, a permanent police report number will be provided, replacing the temporary one.

All cases filed using the online reporting system will be reviewed within seven business days. If police start an investigation, the person who filed the report will be contacted within 10 business days.

EPS will provide more information on the new service on Wednesday morning.

Sexual assault is defined as any sexual contact where consent is not given, consent is revoked, or the individual is unable to consent because they’re incapacitated. The Supreme Court of Canada held that the act of sexual assault does not depend solely on contact with any specific part of the human anatomy but rather the act of a sexual nature that violates the sexual integrity of the victim.

There is no statute of limitations on sexual assault so incidents can be reported at any time.

If you are in an emergency situation, call 911. If it is not an emergency situation, you may:

Report it at the nearest Edmonton police station

Call the EPS non-emergency complaint line at (780) 423-4567

If you are 16 or older, you can go to the hospital and ask to see a Sexual Assault Response Team nurse

If you are under 16, you can go to the Stollery Children’s Hospital and tell staff you have been sexually assaulted

You can report a sexual assault online when:

It is not an emergency and you are not in danger

The assault did not occur within the last seven days

You are reporting on behalf of yourself and you are 16 or older

There is no evidence that could be lost if it’s not collected immediately (clothing with possible DNA evidence, social media messages or surveillance video, for example)

You have a secure email account that is not shared (so you will not be in danger if you receive an email from police)

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual violence, there are additional supports available.

The Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton can be reached 24 hours a day at 1-780-423-4121.

Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse can be reached toll free at 1-877-237-5888.

The Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services can be reached at 1-403-237-6905.