$10,000 in booze stolen during multiple Edmonton liquor store robberies: police

Edmonton police are searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for stealing upwards of $10,000 worth of liquor.

Between June 12 and Aug. 18, Edmonton police say they have received more than 20 reports of liquor stores being robbed. Officers allege the same man is responsible for all of the thefts.

Police say the man is active across the city, but the thefts have primarily taken place at liquor stores in the south and west.

More than $10,000 worth of liquor has been stolen in total, with $200 to $700 worth of booze being taken in each theft, police said Friday.

The suspect is described as a 35-45-year-old man. He is between 5’8″ and 5’10” and weighs between 220 and 240 pounds, according to police.

Police say the man often wears a grey T-shirt or red sweatshirt, along with black runners and baseball cap. Officers allege the man steals the liquor by putting it in duffle bag.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.