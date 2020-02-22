Winnipeg teacher uses song parody to encourage kids to stop the spread of flu

Send this page to someone via email

In their most recent report, Manitoba Health suggested that while the number of flu cases this season is decreasing, more and more younger people continue to get sick.

So one Winnipeg teacher is encouraging her kindergarten and Grade 1 students to help stop the spread of flu and cold viruses in a fun and interesting way.

Caroline Flett posted a video to Facebook on Friday in which she sings about washing your hands to the tune of TLC’s hit song No Scrubs.

She told Global News the idea just came to her.

“I was thinking back to this song that I hadn’t heard in a while,” she said, “and thought it would be perfect to change the words and make a parody about not washing your hands.”

Story continues below advertisement

Flett says she wanted to teach preventative measures to the kids without worrying them about getting sick.

The video has gone over well, garnering more than 800 views and 12 shares as of Saturday afternoon. Flett says it’s been especially popular with her teacher friends.

“We’re in this environment with so many kids, who have their hands in their mouth or nose, so it’s good for a laugh because we all know what it’s like to get sick and we’re just trying to stay healthy.”

According to Manitoba Health’s Feb. 21 influenza report, there have been more than 1,300 laboratory-confirmed cases of flu in the province since September 2019.

3:53 ‘I Want a Snow Day’ – Backstreet Boy helps school announce day off ‘I Want a Snow Day’ – Backstreet Boy helps school announce day off