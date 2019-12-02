Alberta RCMP write parody of ‘Favourite Things’ to warn of holiday mail theft

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP members have put a very creative and festive spin on a public warning about mail theft this time of year.

READ MORE: Police rap battle about winter driving takes off on social media

Police wrote their own version of “Favourite Things” from The Sound of Music, highlighting thieves’ favourite things.

Each week, a new verse will be posted on the detachment’s social media accounts with the hashtag #FavoriteThings.

The rate of mail thefts tends to spike in December and January. Last year, there were about 130 mail thefts in December and more than 120 in January. In total in 2018, there were just under 1,000 mail thefts in the Alberta RCMP jurisdiction.

Police offered some tips for Albertans who want to protect their mail:

Check your mail everyday

If you order online, plan to be home when packages are delivered or have them sent to work or another secure location

If you’re away, ask someone to check your mail for you or use Canada Post’s Hold Mail service

Track online purchases (scammers will send emails requesting payment for delivery fees or overdue payments, which Canada Post will never do for an undelivered package)

If you see anything suspicious, report it to RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta RCMP’s “Favourite Things” lyrics:

Parcels on porches and shipments not hidden.

Dark unlit door steps and zero cares given.

Expensive packages tied up with strings.

These are a few of thieves’ favourite things.

Big branded boxes and gift cards a plenty.

Letters and parcels and presents so many.

Free and unguarded, yes, all of your blings.

These are a few of thieves’ favorite things.

Post boxes not checked and cash in the mail

Sending financials is an epic fail

Shopping on websites and all that this brings

These are a few of thieves’ favourite things.

Yards with full landscapes with no open sightlines

Boxes that stay on your step are a goldmine

Leaving the lights off? It’s not bright like Spring.

These are a few of thieves’ favourite things.

When it’s sketchy

Please report it

We really will be glad

Just simply remember our favourite things

And mail theft won’t be so bad