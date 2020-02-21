Mom of Ontario teen bank robbery suspect previously arrested says he should have remained in jail

The mother of a 15-year-old boy who has been charged in connection with violent bank robberies in Peel and Durham regions says her son should have remained in jail after being previously arrested.

“He’s just getting more dangerous. This has been going on for six years. It’s just progressively getting worse,” she said.

“At this point, he’s not abiding by anybody’s rules … I’m not just worried for everybody else’s lives, but I’m worried for my son’s life.”

Her statement comes after she said Peel Children’s Aid, who was involved with the boy and his family because he was previously in trouble, acted as the boy’s surety earlier this month to have him released on bail in connection with an alleged carjacking — something the woman alleged was against the family’s wishes.

Global News is unable to identify the woman as it would identify the accused. Individuals under the age of 18 cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The boy was one of three teenage suspects arrested and charged Wednesday evening after an armed robbery at a bank in Markham. York Regional Police said two bank employees were stabbed and two were assaulted.

“I don’t want other people to be hurt. I don’t want my son to be killed because he doesn’t even know the repercussions of his actions,” she said while referencing the incident in Markham, adding she was worried that he could have been injured or killed.

Meanwhile, Durham Regional Police said on Friday the 15-year-old, along with a 16-year-old boy who was also arrested in Markham, were charged in connection with a Feb. 14 robbery in Pickering.

It was alleged two bank employees in Pickering were pistol-whipped and a third received other injuries. The victims were treated in hospital for facial injuries.

However, on Feb. 4, it was alleged her son was involved in a violent carjacking in Brampton, an incident in which a man was stabbed. It was at that point she said she wanted her son, who has been in foster care, to stay in custody in an effort to get him support, adding he was bailed out multiple times over several months in connection with vehicle thefts.

“There’s a whole bunch of innocent people that are hurt now because the system’s failing all these kids and their parents because I’ve been trying for six years to get my son help,” she said.

Global News contacted Peel Children’s Aid late Friday afternoon to ask about the case. However, a spokesperson said they weren’t able to comment on the case and that the matter will be reviewed on Monday.

— With files from Catherine McDonald and The Canadian Press