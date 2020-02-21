Menu

Crime

2 teen boys charged in 2nd violent bank robbery in GTA

By Staff Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 10:45 am
Updated February 21, 2020 10:47 am
File photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. .
File photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. . File / Durham Regional Police Service

PICKERING, Ont. – Two of the three teen boys accused in a violent bank robbery in Markham, Ont., have now been charged in a similar incident east of Toronto.

Durham police say the 15- and 16-year-old boys allegedly pistol whipped two employees and injured a third during the incident in Pickering, Ont. on Feb. 14.

They say three people were treated in hospital for injuries to their faces.

READ MORE: 2 stabbed and 2 assaulted during Markham bank robbery, 3 teens arrested: police

The teens face charges that include robbery with a firearm and three counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the same boys, along with a 13-year-old, were also charged by York Regional Police after a robbery at an RBC branch north of Toronto.

Officers have said in that case, two bank employees were stabbed and two others were kicked in the face before officers arrived.

Story continues below advertisement
Surveillance video appears to show robbery suspects entering Markham bank
Surveillance video appears to show robbery suspects entering Markham bank
