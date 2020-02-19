2 stabbed and 2 assaulted during Markham bank robbery, 3 suspects arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say three male suspects are in custody after four people were injured during a bank robbery in Markham Wednesday evening.

Officials said emergency crews were called to the RBC Royal Bank branch near Markham Road and 16th Avenue after 8 p.m.

Police alleged the suspects, armed with a gun and knives, robbed the bank. A spokesperson said two bank employees were stabbed and two were injured by a “blunt object.”

The spokesperson said York Region paramedics took one of the employees to a trauma centre with multiple stab wounds. He was reported to be in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Three others were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects were tracked down with the assistance of the canine unit.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not clear what charges the co-accused are facing.

Heavy police presence in the area of 16th Ave / Markham Road, Markham as officers are investigating an armed bank robbery.

Officers searching for 3 suspects who fled on foot in the area. — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) February 20, 2020

Update: Prior to police arrival, four bank employees were injured during the robbery. They have been transported to local hospitals by Paramedic Services, one with serious injuries – all non-life-threatening. — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement