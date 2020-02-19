2 stabbed and 2 assaulted during Markham bank robbery, 3 suspects arrested: police

York Regional Police say three male suspects are in custody after four people were injured during a bank robbery in Markham Wednesday evening.
Officials said emergency crews were called to the RBC Royal Bank branch near Markham Road and 16th Avenue after 8 p.m.
Police alleged the suspects, armed with a gun and knives, robbed the bank. A spokesperson said two bank employees were stabbed and two were injured by a “blunt object.”
The spokesperson said York Region paramedics took one of the employees to a trauma centre with multiple stab wounds. He was reported to be in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Three others were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspects were tracked down with the assistance of the canine unit.
It’s not clear what charges the co-accused are facing.
