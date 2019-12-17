Menu

Crime

$25K reward offered for arrest, conviction of suspects wanted in 22 GTA bank robberies

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 8:23 am
The Canadian Bankers Association, through the Toronto police, is offering a $25,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of suspects wanted in connection with a series of reported GTA bank robberies.
The Canadian Bankers Association, through the Toronto police, is offering a $25,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of suspects wanted in connection with a series of reported GTA bank robberies. Handout / Toronto police

The Canadian Bankers Association, through the Toronto police holdup squad, is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects connected to 22 reported bank robberies in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say the reported robberies took place over a two-month period between Oct. 5 and Dec. 13.

Investigators allege masked suspects entered the banks and made demands for money and that at least one suspect was armed with a gun in each of the incidents.

“They committed these gunpoint robberies in a violent manner without any regard for the public’s safety,” police said in a press release.

Police say the suspects used stolen vehicles during these incidents. The cars include a black Hyundai Elantra, a silver BMW 328 and a white Acura MDX, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects are all described as male and believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online.

