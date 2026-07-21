Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police charge 32 people in series of ‘organized’ Home Depot thefts

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted July 21, 2026 9:12 am
1 min read
Home Depot Hamilton View image in full screen
Signage for a Home Depot store is shown in Oakville, Ont., on March 29, 2024. Richard Buchan/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hamilton police say 32 people are facing charges following a series of “organized” thefts at several Home Depot stores in the area.

Police said Tuesday it laid a total of 235 criminal charges and recovered more than $300,000 in suspected stolen property; they also seized a 2021 Ram TRX worth roughly $100,000.

Investigators launched “Project Checkout” earlier this year following a 25 per cent increase in thefts at Hamilton Home Depot stores, the force said in a news release.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“What began as a series of shoplifting investigations quickly revealed an organized operation,” the release reads.

“Investigators found organized groups were stealing high-value tools and construction equipment from Hamilton Home Depot stores before reselling the items through online marketplaces at prices well below retail. In several incidents, offenders threatened violence when store employees attempted to intervene.”

Story continues below advertisement

Over four months, police executed two search warrants at a commercial property and a residence and found the suspected stolen property and Ram TRX.

“Organized retail theft extends far beyond the store. Stolen property is often resold online, fuelling criminal activity while driving up costs for businesses and consumers,” police said.

“By disrupting this network, investigators recovered stolen property, prevented additional offences and removed a significant supply of stolen merchandise from the illegal marketplace.”

Thirty-one of the 32 people arrested have been charged with theft under $5,000. Some are also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, as well as fail to comply with probation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices