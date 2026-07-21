Hamilton police charge 32 people in series of ‘organized’ Home Depot thefts

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Hamilton police say 32 people are facing charges following a series of “organized” thefts at several Home Depot stores in the area.

Police said Tuesday it laid a total of 235 criminal charges and recovered more than $300,000 in suspected stolen property; they also seized a 2021 Ram TRX worth roughly $100,000.

Investigators launched “Project Checkout” earlier this year following a 25 per cent increase in thefts at Hamilton Home Depot stores, the force said in a news release.

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“What began as a series of shoplifting investigations quickly revealed an organized operation,” the release reads.

“Investigators found organized groups were stealing high-value tools and construction equipment from Hamilton Home Depot stores before reselling the items through online marketplaces at prices well below retail. In several incidents, offenders threatened violence when store employees attempted to intervene.”

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Over four months, police executed two search warrants at a commercial property and a residence and found the suspected stolen property and Ram TRX.

“Organized retail theft extends far beyond the store. Stolen property is often resold online, fuelling criminal activity while driving up costs for businesses and consumers,” police said.

“By disrupting this network, investigators recovered stolen property, prevented additional offences and removed a significant supply of stolen merchandise from the illegal marketplace.”

Thirty-one of the 32 people arrested have been charged with theft under $5,000. Some are also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, as well as fail to comply with probation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.