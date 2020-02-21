Team Saskatchewan eliminated from contention at Scotties with 9-4 loss to Team Ontario

Team Saskatchewan won’t make the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw after falling 9-4 to Team Ontario on Friday.
After Saskatchewan put up one point in the first end, Ontario took over.
They put a deuce in the second, followed by a steal of three in the third and one in the fourth and fifth ends. Ontario led 7-1 heading into the sixth.
Saskatchewan got one point back in the sixth, but Ontario scored twice in the seventh to extend their lead to 9-2. Saskatchewan added two in the eighth before calling the match.
Team Northern Ontario beat Team Prince Edward Island 6-5 and will join Manitoba, Wild Card and Ontario in the playoffs.
Saskatchewan will wrap up their tournament with a game against Team British Columbia, who is also eliminated from contention.
Saskatchewan heads into their final game with a 5-5 record.
The game time is 6:30 p.m., Friday.
