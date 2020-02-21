Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Team Saskatchewan eliminated from contention at Scotties with 9-4 loss to Team Ontario

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 4:13 pm
Updated February 21, 2020 4:27 pm
Team Saskatchewan has officially been eliminated after losing 9-4 to Team Ontario at the Scotties in Moose Jaw on Friday.
Team Saskatchewan has officially been eliminated after losing 9-4 to Team Ontario at the Scotties in Moose Jaw on Friday. Jonathan Guignard / Global News

Team Saskatchewan won’t make the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw after falling 9-4 to Team Ontario on Friday.

After Saskatchewan put up one point in the first end, Ontario took over.

They put a deuce in the second, followed by a steal of three in the third and one in the fourth and fifth ends. Ontario led 7-1 heading into the sixth.

READ MORE: Team Saskatchewan wins first Scotties Championship Pool game over Team P.E.I.

Saskatchewan got one point back in the sixth, but Ontario scored twice in the seventh to extend their lead to 9-2. Saskatchewan added two in the eighth before calling the match.

Team Northern Ontario beat Team Prince Edward Island 6-5 and will join Manitoba, Wild Card and Ontario in the playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Team Saskatchewan moves onto Championship Pool at Scotties in Moose Jaw

Saskatchewan will wrap up their tournament with a game against Team British Columbia, who is also eliminated from contention.

Saskatchewan heads into their final game with a 5-5 record.

The game time is 6:30 p.m., Friday.

Curlers keep close relationship with rocks at Scotties
Curlers keep close relationship with rocks at Scotties
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon SportsRegina SportsCurlingScotties Tournament of HeartsScottiesTeam SaskatchewanTeam Ontario
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.