Team Saskatchewan eliminated from contention at Scotties with 9-4 loss to Team Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Team Saskatchewan won’t make the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw after falling 9-4 to Team Ontario on Friday.

After Saskatchewan put up one point in the first end, Ontario took over.

They put a deuce in the second, followed by a steal of three in the third and one in the fourth and fifth ends. Ontario led 7-1 heading into the sixth.

Saskatchewan got one point back in the sixth, but Ontario scored twice in the seventh to extend their lead to 9-2. Saskatchewan added two in the eighth before calling the match.

Team Northern Ontario beat Team Prince Edward Island 6-5 and will join Manitoba, Wild Card and Ontario in the playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Team Saskatchewan moves onto Championship Pool at Scotties in Moose Jaw

Saskatchewan will wrap up their tournament with a game against Team British Columbia, who is also eliminated from contention.

Saskatchewan heads into their final game with a 5-5 record.

The game time is 6:30 p.m., Friday.

1:43 Curlers keep close relationship with rocks at Scotties Curlers keep close relationship with rocks at Scotties