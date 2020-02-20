Team Saskatchewan wins first Scotties Championship Pool game over Team P.E.I.

Send this page to someone via email

Team Saskatchewan beat Team Prince Edward Island 8-7 in their first Championship Pool game at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Thursday afternoon.

Tied at seven in the 10th end and without the hammer, Saskatchewan stole the point on a miss by P.E.I. skip Suzanne Birt.

The win moves their record to 5-3.

The two teams exchanged singles in the first three ends before Prince Edward Island took a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

Saskatchewan opened it up in the fifth scoring four for a 5-2 lead.

Prince Edward Island followed that up with a deuce in the sixth to cut the lead to just one.

Saskatchewan got a point back in the seventh making it 6-4. Prince Edward Island scored three in the eighth to take back the lead at 7–6. Saskatchewan scored one in the ninth to tie at seven, setting up the dramatic finish.

It was Saskatchewan’s second game of the day. They beat Team New Brunswick 9-7 in a Pool A tiebreaker Thursday morning.

Saskatchewan has a short break before squaring off against Jennifer Jones and Team Wild Card.

Wild Card beat Team Canada 10-5 in their first game of the Championship Pool.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.