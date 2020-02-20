Menu

Team Saskatchewan wins first Scotties Championship Pool game over Team P.E.I.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 4:56 pm
Team Saskatchewan skip Robyn Silvernagle pauses for a moment during draw 16 against Team P.E.I. at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Feb. 20, 2020. .
Team Saskatchewan skip Robyn Silvernagle pauses for a moment during draw 16 against Team P.E.I. at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Feb. 20, 2020. . Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

Team Saskatchewan beat Team Prince Edward Island 8-7 in their first Championship Pool game at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Thursday afternoon.

Tied at seven in the 10th end and without the hammer, Saskatchewan stole the point on a miss by P.E.I. skip Suzanne Birt.

READ MORE: Team Saskatchewan moves onto Championship Pool at Scotties in Moose Jaw

The win moves their record to 5-3.

The two teams exchanged singles in the first three ends before Prince Edward Island took a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

Saskatchewan opened it up in the fifth scoring four for a 5-2 lead.

Scotties Tournament of Hearts super fan

Prince Edward Island followed that up with a deuce in the sixth to cut the lead to just one.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan got a point back in the seventh making it 6-4. Prince Edward Island scored three in the eighth to take back the lead at 7–6. Saskatchewan scored one in the ninth to tie at seven, setting up the dramatic finish.

It was Saskatchewan’s second game of the day. They beat Team New Brunswick 9-7 in a Pool A tiebreaker Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Team Saskatchewan beats Team Quebec 5-3, moves into 1st place tie in Pool A

Saskatchewan has a short break before squaring off against Jennifer Jones and Team Wild Card.

Wild Card beat Team Canada 10-5 in their first game of the Championship Pool.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon SportsSportsRegina SportsCurlingScotties Tournament of HeartsScottiesTeam SaskatchewanSaskatchewan sportsSaskatchewan CurlingTeam PEI
