Team Saskatchewan moves onto Championship Pool at Scotties in Moose Jaw

Team Saskatchewan is moving onto the Championship Pool at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw.

The girls in green downed Team New Brunswick 9-7 in the Pool A tiebreaker on Thursday morning.

NB is light on Crawford’s final draw and SK MOVES ON to the Championship Pool! The crowd loves it. #STOH2020 SK plays PEI at 12:30 this afternoon. Tight turnaround for the team. pic.twitter.com/4LGP7tgzKd — Allison Bamford (@allisonbamford) February 20, 2020

Saskatchewan had to play the tiebreaker after losing 4-3 to Team Northern Ontario on Wednesday night. They finished the round robin with a 4-3 record.

Saskatchewan won’t have much rest as they’ll face Team Prince Edward Island in their first Championship Pool game on Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.