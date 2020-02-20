Team Saskatchewan moves onto Championship Pool at Scotties in Moose Jaw

Team Saskatchewan is moving onto the Championship Pool at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw.
The girls in green downed Team New Brunswick 9-7 in the Pool A tiebreaker on Thursday morning.
Saskatchewan had to play the tiebreaker after losing 4-3 to Team Northern Ontario on Wednesday night. They finished the round robin with a 4-3 record.
Saskatchewan won’t have much rest as they’ll face Team Prince Edward Island in their first Championship Pool game on Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.
