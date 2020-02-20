Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Team Saskatchewan moves onto Championship Pool at Scotties in Moose Jaw

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 12:11 pm
Updated February 20, 2020 12:24 pm
Team Saskatchewan punched their ticket to the Scotties' Championship Pool with a 9-7 win over Team New Brunswick on Thursday.
Team Saskatchewan punched their ticket to the Scotties' Championship Pool with a 9-7 win over Team New Brunswick on Thursday. Jonathan Hayward / Global News

Team Saskatchewan is moving onto the Championship Pool at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw.

READ MORE: Team Saskatchewan looks to clinch berth in championship pool at Scotties

The girls in green downed Team New Brunswick 9-7 in the Pool A tiebreaker on Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan had to play the tiebreaker after losing 4-3 to Team Northern Ontario on Wednesday night. They finished the round robin with a 4-3 record.

READ MORE: Team Saskatchewan beats Team Quebec 5-3, moves into 1st place tie in Pool A

Saskatchewan won’t have much rest as they’ll face Team Prince Edward Island in their first Championship Pool game on Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon SportsRegina SportsCurlingScotties Tournament of HeartsScottiesTeam SaskatchewanRobyn SilvernagleTeam New Brunswick
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.