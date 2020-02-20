Menu

Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Valour FC transfers Winnipeg’s Tyler Attardo to Chilean club

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 6:29 pm
Updated February 20, 2020 6:30 pm
Forward Tyler Attardo of Valour FC.
Forward Tyler Attardo of Valour FC. Valour FC

Winnipeg’s Tyler Attardo is moving on up in the soccer world.

Valour FC announced they’ve completed a transfer to send the teenager to Chilean club Fernández Vial S.A.D.P. of the Segunda Division.

In return, Valour FC received an undisclosed fee.

READ MORE: Winnipeg’s Valour FC 2020 home opener will be against the CPL’s newest team

After earning a contract from an open trial, Attardo busted onto the scene as a 17-year-old. He scored six goals in 22 games during the 2019 season, which was tied for second most on the club.

“I want to offer my congratulations in what is obviously an exciting time for Tyler, myself, the staff and everyone associated with the club who wish him much success as he takes the next step in his football career moving to South America,” general manager and head coach Rob Gale said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The 18-year-old is the youngest player in the Canadian Premier League to be transferred to another club, and the first to transfer to South America.

READ MORE: Valour FC signs pair of Winnipeggers to multi-year contracts

Attardo was originally signed in January of 2019, and played 1,049 minutes for Valour FC in their inaugural season.

Before turning pro, he played locally for FC Northwest and Winnipeg Phoenix FC. He also spent parts of two seasons in Italy as part of a residency program.

Valour FC will play their home opener against Atletico Ottawa on May 2 at IG Field.

Red River Rising demos Valour FC chants
Winnipeg SportswinnipegCanadian Premier LeagueSouth AmericaValour FCWinnipeg SoccerValour Football ClubTyler Attardo
