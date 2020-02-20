Valour FC transfers Winnipeg’s Tyler Attardo to Chilean club

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Tyler Attardo is moving on up in the soccer world.

Valour FC announced they’ve completed a transfer to send the teenager to Chilean club Fernández Vial S.A.D.P. of the Segunda Division.

In return, Valour FC received an undisclosed fee.

After earning a contract from an open trial, Attardo busted onto the scene as a 17-year-old. He scored six goals in 22 games during the 2019 season, which was tied for second most on the club.

“I want to offer my congratulations in what is obviously an exciting time for Tyler, myself, the staff and everyone associated with the club who wish him much success as he takes the next step in his football career moving to South America,” general manager and head coach Rob Gale said in a statement.

The 18-year-old is the youngest player in the Canadian Premier League to be transferred to another club, and the first to transfer to South America.

Attardo was originally signed in January of 2019, and played 1,049 minutes for Valour FC in their inaugural season.

Before turning pro, he played locally for FC Northwest and Winnipeg Phoenix FC. He also spent parts of two seasons in Italy as part of a residency program.

Valour FC will play their home opener against Atletico Ottawa on May 2 at IG Field.

