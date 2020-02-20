Winnipeg’s Valour FC 2020 home opener will be against the CPL’s newest team

The full schedule for the 2020 Canadian Premier League will be released Feb. 21, but the league has revealed the home openers for each of the eight teams.

Winnipeg’s Valour FC will host Atletico Ottawa on May 2 at 2 p.m. at IG Field. The regular season will begin April 11 and continue through Oct. 3.

Going into year two, the league has made a number of changes based on feedback from the fans. The CPL has announced that more than 90 per cent of the matches during the 2020 season will be played on weekends and holidays. And weeknight games will be played during the summer.

Once again, the season will consist of a 28 game schedule, but with an eighth team added to the mix, all clubs will now play a balanced schedule of two home and two road games against each of the seven opponents.

“Our second season has a lot to look forward to,” CPL commissioner David Clanachan said in a news release.

“Not only are we going to have a more balanced schedule, we are starting to establish a weekend culture for our fans with 21 Friday night matches, and we have an eighth team for fans and supporters to come out and see both home and away. We are focused on establishing match-day traditions through our schedule that our supporters will want to adopt for this season and the seasons to come.”

Besides Valour FC, the other returning clubs for 2020 include HFX Wanderers (Halifax), Forge FC (Hamilton), York9 FC (Toronto), Cavalry FC (Calgary), FC Edmonton and Pacific FC (Victoria).

