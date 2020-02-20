16th annual Strangers in the Night gala returns to Pierrefonds

Send this page to someone via email

The 16th annual Strangers in the Night gala, benefiting Lymphoma Canada and Friends for Mental Health returns to Pierrefonds, June 20.

The borough’s town hall will be transformed into a virtual hall, with over 200 tables set up under enormous tents. “It’s created a sort of hub within the west island to hold this type of event. So we’re excited it’s also raising a lot of money for the charities in need” says Jim Beis, Mayor of Pierrefonds.

The notoriously popular 80s Canadian Band Lover is this year’s headliner. The five member group will be performing on the Strangers in the Night outdoor stage. While Loverboy is the star attaction, organizers say there will be live performances from three other bands. The music and the opo-up food court offered by dozens of local restaurants offering up their best in sample sizes is always a hit. Its dubbed the largest gourmet gala in Montreal.

People interesting in attending the can purchase tickets from the official Strangers i the Night website.