Injunction requested to end rail blockade on Montreal’s south shore: Quebec premier

Quebec Premier François Legault said Thursday an injunction has been requested by the Canadian National Railway to take down a blockade obstructing railway tracks in Saint-Lambert on Montreal’s south shore.

He told reporters at the provincial legislature that Longueuil police could dismantle the blockade if the injunction is approved.

The move comes as train users who rely on public transit were in for a difficult commute in the morning as protests and train stoppages continue in the area.

Exo, the regional transit authority, said trains remain cancelled on the Candiac and Mont-Saint-Hilaire lines amid blockades in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs in British Columbia.

“Service is interrupted until further notice,” Exo warns on its website.

The new blockade popped up on railway tracks in Saint-Lambert on Wednesday afternoon. Protesters have said they plan to stay until the RCMP leaves the Wet’suwet’en territory, where protests continue against the Coastal GasLink pipeline in B.C.

Mont-Saint-Hilaire train line users are being asked to find alternatives since Exo can’t provide shuttle buses to accommodate all commuters. As a result, south shore residents are being asked to consider carpooling or taking the Montreal metro.

In Kahnawake, an ongoing blockade has lasted nearly two weeks and forced the cancellation of the Candiac train line since Feb. 10.

— With files from the Canadian Press