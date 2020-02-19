Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Kanesatake grand chief retracts rail blockade comments amid community backlash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2020 2:16 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 2:17 pm
Grand Chief Serge Simon, Mohawk Council of Kanesatake, says it wasn't his place to make such remarks.
Grand Chief Serge Simon, Mohawk Council of Kanesatake, says it wasn't his place to make such remarks. John Woods/The Canadian Press

An Indigenous leader in Quebec is retracting comments about ongoing rail blockades that didn’t go over well with members of his own community.

Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon drew the ire of some community members when he suggested this week that the blockades have had their intended impact and should be lifted, at least temporarily.

READ MORE: Quebec premier tells Trudeau to set deadline to end rail blockades

Simon told reporters today it wasn’t his place to make such comments, and he will let people on the ground decide what to do.

The nationwide blockades have been erected in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in northern British Columbia, who oppose the construction of a natural gas pipeline through their traditional territory.

Story continues below advertisement
Protests supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs continue
Protests supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs continue

A group of protesters angered with Simon’s comments have been blocking access to Kanesatake band council offices since Tuesday afternoon. The doors remained chained and a fire was lit nearby early Wednesday, but Simon says he hoped to regain access to his offices later today.

The community northwest of Montreal was the site of the Oka Crisis, a tense 78-day standoff over disputed woods between the town of Oka and Kanesatake in the summer of 1990.

READ MORE: ‘We’ve been working night and day’ to resolve blockades, Kahnawake grand chief says

© 2020 The Canadian Press
PipelineWet'suwet'enVIA RailCoastal GasLinkWet'suwet'en protestsrail blockadePipeline BlockadeKanesatakewetsuwetan blockaderail cancellationsSerge Simonvia rail blockadesSerge Simon remarks
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.