Vernon RCMP seeking suspect in failed robbery of 60-year-old woman

Police in Vernon are seeking public assistance in tracking down a man who allegedly tried robbing a woman late last month.

According to the RCMP, the incident occurred near 35th Avenue and 34th Street on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

There, the unknown man tried robbing a 60-year-old woman who had recently parked her vehicle nearby to visit a building, only to find the door was locked.

Police say as she was leaving the area, the man grabbed her arm and demanded money. The woman managed to escape both injury and being robbed, with the suspect fleeing on foot, northbound throughout the parking lot, with another male

“The woman was very fortunate to escape injury and was determined to continue on with her evening,” said Cpl. Tania Finn. “It was only upon reflection did she realize the seriousness of the incident and reported it to police the following day.

“As the investigation is on-going, the woman continues to receive support from the RCMP victim services section. However, the search for the suspect continues.”

Police described the suspect as being 20 to 30 years old, 5’6″ to 5’8″. They also said he has a thin and acne-scarred face with a thin, pointy nose, bad teeth and a low voice.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured toque, with hair sticking down past his ears, a dark puffy jacket and a backpack. There was no description of the second man.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

