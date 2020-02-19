Vancouver 2019 crime stats: Homicides, bank robberies down, while car break-ins, assaults way up

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say the city has seen a drop in the most serious categories of violent crime, along with marked dips in property crime.

But while homicides, sex offences and bank robberies were all down in 2019, police said the overall violent crime rate climbed by 7.2 per cent, driven by a “significant” 11.2-per cent increase in assaults.

READ MORE: 2 men charged in connection with 2019 Vancouver homicide

Shots fired calls were also up, from 19 in 2018 to 29 in 2019.

Police said assaults represented more than 78 per cent of all violent crime in the city last year.

1:36 Man killed in overnight shooting in Vancouver Man killed in overnight shooting in Vancouver

The VPD reported that the 10 homicides recorded in the city in 2019 represented a five-year low, while the 23 bank robberies in the city last year marked a 10-year low.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Vancouver police reveal new video in connection with serious West End assault

While property crime was down 5.2 per cent overall, that improvement was offset somewhat by a surge in vehicle break-ins, which were up almost 13 per cent last year.

The city’s full year-end 2019 crime statistics are available here.