Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police reveal new video in connection with serious West End assault

By Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 1:21 pm
VPD appeal for witnesses in serious West End assault
The Vancouver Police Department has released video pertaining to a serious assault that took place in the city's West end.

Vancouver police have released new surveillance video in connection with a serious assault in Vancouver’s West End last November.

Police say officers were called to Thurlow Street north of Davie Street just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 30, where they found the injured victim.

Man left with brain damage after assault in Vancouver
Man left with brain damage after assault in Vancouver

Police say the victim was walking north on the west side of Thurlow Street, got into a verbal altercation with a group of people and was then assaulted.

The victim, 46-year-old Andrew Kurra, suffered life-altering injuries and is still recovering in hospital.

Police say video obtained by investigators shows two males and a female in the area, and they want to speak to them.

Following the attack, the family of the victim urged the suspect to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘They’ve destroyed his life’ — Family’s appeal after West End attack leaves man with brain damage

“I would like them to come forward at least to acknowledge what they’ve done and to realize he didn’t just hurt him a little bit. They’ve destroyed his life,” his sister, Pamela Loewen, told Global News in December 2019.

“He’ll never work again if he even has a somewhat normal life.”

Anyone with information about the people in the surveillance video is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimevancouver policeVancouver crimeWest End assaultandrew kurraVancouver West End assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.