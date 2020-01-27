Vancouver police reveal new video in connection with serious West End assault

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have released new surveillance video in connection with a serious assault in Vancouver’s West End last November.

Police say officers were called to Thurlow Street north of Davie Street just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 30, where they found the injured victim.

Police say the victim was walking north on the west side of Thurlow Street, got into a verbal altercation with a group of people and was then assaulted.

The victim, 46-year-old Andrew Kurra, suffered life-altering injuries and is still recovering in hospital.

Police say video obtained by investigators shows two males and a female in the area, and they want to speak to them.

Following the attack, the family of the victim urged the suspect to come forward.

“I would like them to come forward at least to acknowledge what they’ve done and to realize he didn’t just hurt him a little bit. They’ve destroyed his life,” his sister, Pamela Loewen, told Global News in December 2019.

“He’ll never work again if he even has a somewhat normal life.”

Anyone with information about the people in the surveillance video is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.