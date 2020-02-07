Man charged with second-degree murder in connection with 2019 Vancouver homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have made an arrest in the November 2019 homicide of 43-year-old Fizul Mohammed.

Mohammed died Nov. 28, after being injured in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

He managed to travel from the area to Robson and Denman streets in the city’s West End before collapsing around 10 a.m.

Mohammed was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say 26-year-old Shaikh Hussain has now been charged with second-degree murder, and remains in custody.

