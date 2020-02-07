Menu

Crime

Man charged with second-degree murder in connection with 2019 Vancouver homicide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 4:41 pm
Police at the scene of Vancouver's ninth homicide of 2019, on Nov. 28.
Police at the scene of Vancouver's ninth homicide of 2019, on Nov. 28. . Ryan Stelting

Vancouver police have made an arrest in the November 2019 homicide of 43-year-old Fizul Mohammed.

Mohammed died Nov. 28, after being injured in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

READ MORE: Man attacked in DTES, collapses in West End; VPD homicide detectives investigating

He managed to travel from the area to Robson and Denman streets in the city’s West End before collapsing around 10 a.m.

Mohammed was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say 26-year-old Shaikh Hussain has now been charged with second-degree murder, and remains in custody.

