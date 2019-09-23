Police investigating 2 reported muggings in Hamilton’s west end

Hamilton police are looking for suspects in two alleged robberies near McMaster University on Saturday night.

Detectives say the first of the two reported incidents happened in the west end on Sept. 21 just after 6:30 p.m. when two male victims, ages 17 and 19, were reportedly approached by a group in a parking lot at the intersection of Main Street West and Bowman Street.

One of the victims was allegedly assaulted by a person from the group, and police say items were taken from both victims. That suspect left the scene on foot with four other people, according to investigators.

Police say the group was a mix of men and women ranging from 18 to 25 years of age.

READ MORE: Niagara College student arrested after allegedly pointing handgun at other students

Not long after, in the same area, officers say an 18-year-old man was also assaulted while sitting outside a residence near McMaster University.

According to police, the man claims he was roughed up by another man who demanded a personal item from him. After the alleged victim turned over the item, the suspect reportedly fled the scene along with four others.

McMaster University’s security team is aiding police with the investigation.

No one was seriously hurt in either incident, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police at 905-546-3833 or 905-546-3821.

WATCH: Toronto police release security video of alleged elevator purse robbery