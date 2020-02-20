Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

FedEx driver helping stranded motorist falls 23 metres off bridge: ‘I started free-falling’

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 3:08 pm
The Salisbury Fire Department rescued Jeremiah Cribb after he fell 23 metres off a bridge while helping a stranded motorcyclist.
The Salisbury Fire Department rescued Jeremiah Cribb after he fell 23 metres off a bridge while helping a stranded motorcyclist. Salisbury Fire Department/Twitter

A FedEx driver stopped to help a stranded driver in North Carolina, only to suffer a 23-metre fall off the side of the bridge.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, contract truck driver Jeremiah Cribb pulled over on the Salisbury Bridge to help a motorist who crashed into the structure over the Yadkin River, WBTV reports.

While helping the stranded driver, Cribb spotted a tractor-trailer approaching them, WSOC-TV says. Out of instinct, the Good Samaritan went to jump out of the way.

READ MORE: Sex therapist Amie Harwick’s ex charged with murder in her balcony fall

“When I realized he was going to hit the car, I just reacted on instinct,” he told the broadcast station. “It’s pitch-black dark. I thought I was hopping over a median. I just started free-falling.”

Story continues below advertisement

What Cribb thought was a median with road on the other side was actually the edge of the bridge. He jumped off accidentally, falling 23 metres onto rocky terrain.

The Salisbury Fire Department tweeted about the incident, sharing photos of his 45-minute rescue.

Cribb was lifted out of the sandbed by a crane, and transferred to a local hospital after sustaining serious injuries from the fall, their tweet says.

Firefighter Jacob Vodochodsky rappelled down the bridge to save Cribb, fearing the worst: that he was paralyzed. With a quick pinch of Cribb, Vodochodsky determined he wasn’t.

“He didn’t know what happened. He had no clue where he was at. We shared a couple of personal moments and let him know he was all right,” the firefighter told WBTV. “We kept telling him he was doing great and we’d get him out of here.”

Story continues below advertisement
READ MORE: Woman doing ‘extreme yoga’ falls 8 storeys, breaks 110 bones [2019]

Cribb suffered three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, WSOC-TV reports.

“I just thank God I’m alive,” Cribb told the station. “Words can’t describe it. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.”

Salisbury Fire Battalion Chief Nicholas Martin said his survival was a miracle.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
North CarolinaGood SamaritanAct of KindnessFedexdriver accidentally jumps off bridgefedex driver jumps off bridgesalisbury bridgesalisbury bridge jumpyadkin river
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.