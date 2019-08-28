Woman doing ‘extreme yoga’ falls 8 storeys, breaks 110 bones

Alexa Terrazas, 23, was pictured hanging upside down on a balcony in Mexico Monday. Moments later, she survived a 25-metre fall that resulted in 110 broken bones.

The college student, originally from Chihuahua, was supposedly practising “extreme yoga,” a tweet by social media user Javier Rayado reads.

Speaking to Global News, Rayado says he received the photo from a friend he has in common with Terrazas, but would not provide a name.

The fall occurred in the area of Las Privanzas in San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León.

According to the New York Post, the woman was treated by paramedics with the Red Cross and Nuevo León Civil Protection before being brought to the hospital.

She reportedly needs full reconstruction of her ankles, knees and face, and likely won’t walk for another three years after the fall.

Local publication El Universal says she underwent an 11-hour surgery at Hospital Zambrano Hellion, and that the fall is being investigated by the Nuevo Leon Attorney General’s Office.

According to numerous Mexican publications, the woman’s family is requesting blood and platelet donations through blooders.org, though her profile is no longer visible on the donation website.

A student of nutrition at Tecnológico de Monterrey, Terrazas is known to be a thrill-seeker, per her Instagram account featuring many images of skydiving, bungee jumping and other adrenaline-fuelled activities.

She has more than 4,000 followers.

According to Extreme Yoga: Challenging Poses for a Cutting-Edge Practice by Jessie Chapman, the practice asks participants to perform over-the-top postures that “add challenge and excitement to the yoga practice of anyone who can handle them.”

The cover shows a woman doing an extreme backbend with her feet over her head in a traditional pose taken to the next level.

A Pinterest board for similar poses shows many options for one or two people on the ground.

