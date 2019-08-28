Girl, 2, killed by falling display at Chicago-area mall

A two-year-old girl has died after being struck in the head by a falling display inside a Chicago-area shopping mall.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon inside the Akira clothing store at Orland Square Mall, the Orland Park Police department said in a statement.

READ MORE: Dog ‘found’ with throat slit was hoax to get free vet care, sheriff says

The toddler was in the store with her aunt when one of the displays fell on her head, the Orland Park Fire District told ABC7 in Chicago. Several witnesses rushed to her aid and paramedics later provided medical treatment.

The toddler was rushed to hospital with a “serious head injury,” according to Ray Hanania, a spokesperson for the Orland Fire Protection District and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hanania identified the girl as two-year-old Alexandra Martinez of Harvey, Ill.

Witnesses told ABC7 that the girl may have been climbing on the display before it fell. Authorities have not verified those claims.

READ MORE: Tiny NYC condo split into 9 ‘micro units’ with illegal second floor, city says

“We are devastated by this tragic event,” the store’s co-owner, Eric Hsueh, said in a statement to multiple Chicago news outlets. “We are working to collect all the information.”

A spokesperson for Orland Square Mall referred all questions to police and the store owners.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the child,” the spokesperson told ABC7.

Police are investigating the incident.