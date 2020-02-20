Calgary police seek man wanted in St. Mary’s University assault, tire slashing

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are hoping to find a man wanted in connection with a seemingly random assault at St. Mary’s University earlier this month.

Officers were called to the private Catholic university in southeast Calgary just after 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 after an employee reported being attacked by a stranger.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the man entered the school at around 7 p.m., at which time the employee asked him why he was there. The man reportedly said he was attending a meeting set to take place at the university that evening.

The man exited the university but later got back inside when the employee opened a door, CPS said in a Thursday news release.

It’s alleged the man pushed the employee to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked him. According to police, the employee had cuts on his face and elbow as well as bruising on his back.

Story continues below advertisement

After reviewing CCTV footage of the attack, police believe the same man is also responsible for a tire slashing that took place in the school’s parking lot at 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 13.

“We believe both of these attacks to be random and unprovoked,” police said.

While police said the incidents aren’t thought to be connected to the random assault of a man in his 50s at Fish Creek Park, they say it’s “unknown” if it could be related to the random stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in a Braeside off-leash park.

Police are seeking Cory Carl Szabo, 38, of Calgary, on a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

He is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, between five-foot-six-inches tall and five-foot-nine-inches tall and clean-shaven with a medium build. At the time he was wearing an orange toque, blue jacket, a blue backpack, black Adidas pants with three vertical stripes down each leg and beige boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement