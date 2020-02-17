Calgary police investigating after man randomly assaulted, robbed in Fish Creek Park

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is investigating after a man in his 50s was assaulted in Fish Creek Provincial Park over the weekend.

On Feb. 15 between 10:15 a.m. and 10:40 a.m., as the man was walking on a park pathway south of Canyon Meadows Drive S.E., an unknown man struck him from behind, police said.

The suspect ran away after robbing the victim, who was taken to hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Officers said the suspect is a 40- to 50-year-old man with black hair and a medium build who was wearing a black top with white dots and black pants.

Investigators believe the assault was random but they do not believe it was connected to another random attack that happened the same day.

“The random nature of the two incidents that occurred this weekend is extremely concerning to us,” said Staff Sgt. Jeff MacQueen in a Monday news release. “At this time, there is no information to believe the incidents are related, however, we continue to ask the public to come forward with information.”

Officers have talked to witnesses and reviewed CCTV but still need the public’s help. If you have information about the attack, call CPS at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.