Crime

Teenage boy stabbed in dog park a ‘random’ attack: Calgary Police

By Jodi Hughes and Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted February 16, 2020 6:55 am
Police on scene at a southeast Calgary dog park Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. A teenage boy is believed to be the victim of a random stabbing.
Police on scene at a southeast Calgary dog park Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. A teenage boy is believed to be the victim of a random stabbing.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has confirmed a stabbing in a southeast Calgary dog park Saturday night was a random attack.

According to police a 15-year-old boy was walking his dog with his mother in an off-leash area in the community of Braeside at around 7:50 p.m. when he was stabbed by a stranger.

Police said there was an altercation, and the man fled the scene on foot into the community of Southwood.

CPS said the boy was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, investigators believe the attack was unprovoked and that the victim was randomly targeted.

The suspect is described as a man believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, wearing dark clothing and a three-quarter-length jacket with reflective markings on it.

Officers canvassed the area and reviewed CCTV footage as of early Saturday morning.

CPS is asking anyone who may have been in the area of Braeside and Southwood around the time of the attack to contact police; residents in the area with CCTV are also being asked to check their footage for anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.

