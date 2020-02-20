Menu

Crime

Regina police investigate hit and run in Gordon Road parking lot

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 9:53 am
Regina police are investigating a hit and run that happened in a parking lot on Gordon Road on Tuesday evening. Taryn Snell / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it is investigating a hit and run that happened on Wednesday evening.

Police say a woman, 44, was walking across a parking lot in the 2900 block of Gordon Road when she was hit by a “fast-moving vehicle.”

READ MORE: Regina hit and run leaves driver with minor injuries

The vehicle continued driving, police say.

Police say the suspect driver was described as a woman in her 40s with grey hair and driving a red vehicle.

READ MORE: Man allegedly steals vehicle, hits cyclist, then flees from scene

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non–life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

