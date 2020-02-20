Regina police investigate hit and run in Gordon Road parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it is investigating a hit and run that happened on Wednesday evening.

Police say a woman, 44, was walking across a parking lot in the 2900 block of Gordon Road when she was hit by a “fast-moving vehicle.”

The vehicle continued driving, police say.

Police say the suspect driver was described as a woman in her 40s with grey hair and driving a red vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non–life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

