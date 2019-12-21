Regina hit-and-run leaves driver with minor injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are looking for a suspect who was involved in a hit and run that left a driver with minor injuries.

On Saturday at about 6:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Winnipeg Street and Victoria Avenue.

An SUV travelling eastbound on Victoria Avenue ran a red light and collided with a car travelling southbound on Winnipeg Street, Regina police say.

The occupants of the SUV abandoned the vehicle and left by foot.

The driver of the car was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.

The investigation remains ongoing.