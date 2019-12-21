Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Regina hit-and-run leaves driver with minor injuries

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 11:45 am
Regina police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Saturday morning.
Regina police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Saturday morning. File Photo / Global News

Regina police are looking for a suspect who was involved in a hit and run that left a driver with minor injuries.

On Saturday at about 6:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Winnipeg Street and Victoria Avenue.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police still looking for suspect 5 years after Cody Joss was killed in hit-and-run

An SUV travelling eastbound on Victoria Avenue ran a red light and collided with a car travelling southbound on Winnipeg Street, Regina police say.

The occupants of the SUV abandoned the vehicle and left by foot.

The driver of the car was treated on scene for minor injuries.

READ MORE: Man who killed Winnipeg grandmother in hit-and-run receives 10-year prison sentence

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation remains ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hit and RunRegina Police ServiceRPSMinor InjuriesVictoria AvenueWinnipeg StreetRegina hit and runtreated at the scene
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.